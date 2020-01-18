Brokerages Set Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Target Price at €16.20

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.87 ($18.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Orange alerts:

ORA traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.03 ($15.15). The company had a trading volume of 10,068,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.87. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.