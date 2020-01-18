Brokerages Set Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) PT at $120.20

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Post by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. Post has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

