Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price objective (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Macdonald Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

LON BRK remained flat at $GBX 2,095 ($27.56) during trading on Thursday. 12,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.58 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.19.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

