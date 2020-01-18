Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

BRK stock remained flat at $GBX 2,095 ($27.56) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The firm has a market cap of $319.58 million and a P/E ratio of 50.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,962.19.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

