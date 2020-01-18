Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $100.74 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

