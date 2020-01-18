Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

