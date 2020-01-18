Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

