C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

