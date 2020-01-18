Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,110. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,816 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,117,000 after purchasing an additional 255,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

