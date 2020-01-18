CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $235.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $123,026.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

