Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 394,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

NYSE CPE opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

