Canaccord Genuity Boosts Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target to GBX 1,959

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STB has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,549.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,407.17. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $307.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

