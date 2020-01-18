Canaccord Genuity Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$4.75

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNE. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.89.

BNE opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.89.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

