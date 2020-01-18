Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.09

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.09 and traded as high as $144.85. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $144.83, with a volume of 150,517 shares changing hands.

CTC.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

