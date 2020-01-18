Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CNNE stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

