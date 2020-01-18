Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $18.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

RPAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 277,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of -114.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

