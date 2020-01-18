Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAPC. HSBC cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of LON:CAPC traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 265.20 ($3.49). 1,252,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.83. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.