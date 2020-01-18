Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CFFN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

