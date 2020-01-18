Capricoin (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $42,025.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $42,025.00 and $11,167.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.