CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 733,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. CareDx has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

