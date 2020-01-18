CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $4,469.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.57 or 0.02851318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00202830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00135708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

