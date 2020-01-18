Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $51.90 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

