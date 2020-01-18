Carry Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,856,322 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

