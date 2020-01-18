carVertical (CV) 1-Day Volume Hits $27,394.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $27,394.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.