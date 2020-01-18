Caspian (CSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $176,867.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $3.60 million and $176,867.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.93 or 0.05787933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

