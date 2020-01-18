Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $130,429.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $130,429.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.01142649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000751 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,466,575 coins and its circulating supply is 16,074,145 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.