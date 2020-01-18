Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 3,331,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

