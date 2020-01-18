Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $160.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.44.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.