CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,944 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of CDK Global worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 306,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.