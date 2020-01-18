Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Celsion stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 98,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,926. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

