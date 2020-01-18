Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

CELH stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.