Centauri (CTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $148.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Centauri has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $40,785.00 and $148.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.88 or 0.05789916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034561 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,581,492 coins and its circulating supply is 45,856,924 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

