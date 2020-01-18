Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.