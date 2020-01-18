Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

