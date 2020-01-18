CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of 266.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

