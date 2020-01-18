CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 2,871,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,975. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

