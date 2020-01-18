CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives $97.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. 132,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,750. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CGI has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

