Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $52.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.73.

SCHW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 10,257,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,354. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

