Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.76.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $279.33 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

