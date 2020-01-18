Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to “Neutral” at First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.
CHKP traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
