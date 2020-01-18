Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to “Neutral” at First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

CHKP traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

