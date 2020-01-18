Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cheetah Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.17.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.78. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

