Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post $123.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.82 million and the highest is $123.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $408.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $520.80 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,692,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chegg by 147.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,557. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

