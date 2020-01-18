Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.