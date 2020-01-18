CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Up 10.7%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14, 1,073,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 544,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

