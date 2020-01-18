Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

