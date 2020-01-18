Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report $8.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.28 billion and the lowest is $8.06 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 billion to $32.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $34.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,631. Chubb has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

