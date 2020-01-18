Cindicator (CND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,192.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $79,192.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Mercatox, Ethfinex and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,493,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, GOPAX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

