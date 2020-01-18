Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.