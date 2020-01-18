Citigroup Boosts Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $83.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 553,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,251. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

