Citigroup Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

