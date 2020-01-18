Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

C stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 12,410,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,388,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

